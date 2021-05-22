FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff‘s office is investigating an armed robbery at the Forsyth Circle K gas station.
At 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, The Sheriff’s office says they were called to the gas station located at 1325 Koester Drive for the report of an armed robbery.
Deputies say the suspect showed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Suspect information has not been released but deputies say it’s an ongoing investigation.
