DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A gas station was robbed in Danville early Sunday, and police are still searching for the suspect.
Police were called to the Marathon Gas Station in the 3400 block of E. Main St. around 2 a.m.
An employee said a man came in the store, pointed a gun at him, and demanded cash.
The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.
The suspect was seen getting into a white colored sedan and driving south bound on Lynch Rd. towards Interstate 74.
The suspect was described as a white man wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans and armed with a handgun.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
