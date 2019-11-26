CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating an armed robbery which happened on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the Circle K gas station in the 1500 block of North Neil Street for the report of an armed robbery around 3:05 a.m.
Police say a suspect entered the store and looked at items in the store before making a purchase. At the register the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cashier. He then asked for money and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a black male who was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall to about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with light green sleeves, a white horizontal striped shirt underneath, black pants, and brown boots.
Anyone with information should contact police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.