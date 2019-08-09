DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect fired a gun in an armed robbery of home renovators, police said.
Officers said the suspect approached the two men on Thursday morning as they worked on a house, which was in the 900 block of E. Henderson Ave. They said the suspect demanded wallets and the contents of the victims’ pockets while showing a handgun, then fired one shot into the ground before fleeing the scene.
There were no injuries. Officers responded to the scene at 11:05 a.m.
Police said the suspect is between 35 and 40 years old, black, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and had on black glasses, a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should call the Decatur Police Department at (217)424-2711.