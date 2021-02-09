SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they are investigating an armed robbery in the Springfield area.
Officers said they had responded to a Tuesday crime at 2301 S. MacArthur Blvd.
They then responded to a secondary scene at 2nd Street and Pine Street. in that area, officers said they found a vehicle they believe is connected to the armed robbery.
Both scenes have been cleared.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
