QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur native, charged in the murder of his estranged wife, has an arraignment set for March 24.
Timothy Bliefnick was charged Monday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
WGEM reports that police responded to a home in Quincy on Februrary 23 where they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, with multiple gunshot wounds.
On March 1, Timothy Bliefnick's home was searched as part of the investigation.
Bliefnick was arrested on a no bond warrant and has an arraignment set for March 24 at 3 p.m. in Courtroom 1B.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
