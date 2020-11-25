DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a 66-year-old woman was shot in Decatur.
She is in critical condition after being found shot in the head inside a home. She was unresponsive.
Young children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not harmed.
Decatur Police originally said in it’s first media release she had died at an area hospital but have retracted the information in a 6:30 a.m. release saying they have learned the victim is alive but in critical condition.
Decatur police arrived in the 1400 block of East Moore Street around 9:30 Tuesday night. Once on scene, they found the woman shot inside. First responders rushed her to the hospital.
Decatur Police also responded to other shootings which occurred in the 500 block of S. Webster (8:53 PM), 1000 block of S. Martin Luther King (10:05 PM) and 500 block of W. Main (9:44 PM). A 72-year-old man was shot in the hand during the incident on S. Martin Luther King.
Police worked through the night and were able to arrest Lamar T. Williams, 44, for Attempted Murder. Williams was found Wednesday morning and arrested in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police believe the incident on E. Moore is connected to the other previously mentioned shooting incidents.
