DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Decatur early Saturday.
At 1:34 a.m., Decatur Police responded to the 1400 block of N. Oakland.
A 60-year-old Decatur cyclist had been hit by a vehicle and was on the raised center median suffering from numerous injuries.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Officers found video of the crash occurring.
In the video the victim is seen riding his bicycle northbound on the raised center median in the 1400 block of N. Oakland when a silver Dodge Charger drives onto the median and strikes the victim and bicycle from behind.
The vehicle then leaves the scene northbound on Oakland.
Using evidence located at the scene, witness statements, and other investigative tools, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle at a residence in Decatur a few hours after the crash.
Darius J. Hodges, 27, of Decatur was booked into the Macon County Jail for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash, as well as several traffic violations.
Hodges will be in court Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department.
