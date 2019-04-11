PECATONICA, Ill. (WAND) – State police arrested the driver who they say struck and killed ISP Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.
Jones-Story died at about 12:20 p.m. on March 28, when troopers say a truck tractor semi-trailer hit her squad car and the semi-truck she was inspecting on the side of U.S. Route 20 westbound in Stephenson County. They say 55-year-old Craig W. Dittmar, who is from Stockton, was behind the wheel of the truck tractor.
Dittmar faces two Class 2 felony charges of reckless homicide and a third charge of operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued causing death, which is a Class 3 felony. Investigators took Dittmar into custody Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for him. Bond on that warrant was set at $250,000.
Dittmar is in custody in the Stephenson County Jail Thursday night.
“The ISP would like to remind the public of Scott’s Law, which requires vehicles to slow down, move over, and change lanes if possible, when they are approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its hazard lights activated,” state police said in a press release. “The ISP urges the public to help save lives by making responsible driving choices and following the law.”