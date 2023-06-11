CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Two men have been arrested after an early morning fight and stabbing on S. Neil Street.
Police were called to the 100 block of S. Neil Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.
Police found a 21-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and a 21-year-old male victim from Champaign with a potentially life-threatening stab wound to the back.
Both were taken to the hospital.
After an investigation, 23-year-old Sergio Sosa of Rantoul, Illinois, is alleged to have produced a knife and stabbed the male victim.
Sosa was arrested on pending charges including Aggravated Battery.
22-year-old Junior Molinero of Arthur, Illinois, has been identified as an aggressor in the fight and arrested pending charges for Mob Action.
