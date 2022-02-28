MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after several dozen catalytic converters have been recovered in Macon County.
Police said that over the past year, several residents and businesses from Decatur and Macon County have been victimized by the parts being taken. It can cost more than $1,000 to replace the parts.
On Feb. 25, a multi-agency investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Greg's Towing at 1320 IL Route 121 in Mt. Zion, police said.
Officers said Gregory W. Hostetler, 46, of Dalton City, was arrested and several dozen suspected stolen catalytic converters were recovered during that search.
Police said the catalytic converters were found in a commercial style rollaway dumpster that had been converted into a storage container. They said Hostetler could not provide receipts showing the purchase of those parts.
They said Hostetler told them someone came into the business on Feb. 24, and he believed they had sold him stolen parts.
The investigation is one of several involving the theft and illegal sale of stolen catalytic converters in Decatur and Macon County.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said they expect more arrests to come.
The arrest resulted from an undercover operation led by a Macon County Sheriff’s Detective who was supported by the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Commerce Commission Police.
