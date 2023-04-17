WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shots fired call in Westville.
On April 14 at 10:42 p.m. the Westville Police Department was called to the 300 block of South St. for shots fired.
They found a suspect, a 22-year-old from Hoopeston, in a vehicle trying to leave the scene. Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and a gun was found on them.
Police said at least two shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
Westville Police received assistance from the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department, Tilton Police, Catlin Police, Illinois State Police, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.
The suspect's information has not yet been released.
