SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a 2019 shooting death, according to the Sangamon County State's Attorney.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said they arrested Keyon O. Klein on two counts of first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Aug. 21, 2019 shooting death of Raymond Davis.
The shooting happened in the area of East Laurel and South Wirt. Klein is accused of shooting Davis with a Smith & Wesson and striking Davis in a home on East Spruce in Springfield.
Klein was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Services and is being held on a $2 million bond.
"The Springfield Police Department conducted an excellent investigation to build this case and I am grateful for their work," said Wright.
Klein faces 45 years to natural life in prison if convicted of the first degree murder charges.