CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested a man wanted for a 2020 Champaign shooting.
Authorities said the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, arrested 32-year-old Henry A. Pettigrew at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Pettigrew shot a 25-year-old man on Sept, 15, 2020 in the 2500 block of W. Springfield Ave.
The victim had two gunshot wounds after the shooting and went to a local hospital, where he went through surgery.
The suspect was wanted on an arrested warrant for aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm before his arrest. Bond on that warrant was set at $250,000.
Pettigrew is in custody at the Champaign County Satellite Jail and awaits future court proceedings there.
"The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the community, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and the US Marshals Service for its assistance during this investigation," a press release said.
Champaign police want anyone with information to call them at (217)351-4545. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
