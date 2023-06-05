CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a deadly stabbing in Champaign.
The Champaign Police Department responded at 6:08 a.m. on June 4 to the 600 block of W. Bradley Avenue after a 34-year-old Champaign man arrived at an area hospital with a life-threatening stab wound. He later died at the hospital.
Champaign Police were sent to the man’s address in the 600 block of W. Bradley Avenue, where they said they found a crime scene.
Police said the victim and 43-year-old Taneshia Brooks of Champaign were involved in a domestic dispute when the victim was stabbed.
On June 4, Champaign Police arrested Brooks on warrants for murder and aggravated domestic violence. She is in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center.
WAND News learned Brooks has a long history of domestic violence arrests dating all the way back to 1997.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
