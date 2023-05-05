CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into an April shooting that occurred in Champaign.
On April 29, 2023, Champaign Police were dispatched at 2:03 a.m., to the 700 Block of Sherwood Terrace for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old male victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers and personnel with the Champaign Fire Department immediately rendered aid until emergency personnel could arrive. Following on-scene care, the victim elected to self-transport to an area hospital by personal vehicle. He continues to recover from his injuries.
An investigation indicated that the victim had been standing outside when Artez Winston, 29, of Champaign, arrived and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The victim indicated that he and Winston had engaged in an argument earlier in the night. At this time, no other injuries or property damage have been confirmed.
On May 5, 2023, members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Winston on a warrant for his involvement in this incident. He remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on charges including aggravated battery with a firearm.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.