CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign.
At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.
Officers found a 20-year-old Champaign man who was alert and talking but had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and ultimately released.
Police said the victim was driving eastbound on University Avenue when a vehicle pulled up next to him and fired multiple rounds at his vehicle, striking him.
After being shot, the victim crashed into a light pole, and the suspect vehicle took off eastbound on University Avenue.
The victim got out of his vehicle and went for help at a nearby home, where the resident helped until officers arrived.
On August 25, Champaign Police joined the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force to arrest Jazontae Sanders, 20, of Urbana, for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Sanders faces charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. He remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting arraignment and trial.
