CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a 73-year-old man seriously wounded.
Gofart Whitley, 66, is accused of involvement in the June 24 shooting. Authorities said the victim was on the north side of Beardsley Park when a suspect fired a single gunshot at him.
The man's serious wound was to his stomach. He went to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
Authorities arrested Whitley at about 1:54 p.m. Wednesday. He is in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center and is awaiting future court proceedings.
Police said the investigation is still active. Anyone with any information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Officers can make arrangements to have information shared privately.
Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by calling (217)373-TIPS, visiting the Crime Stoppers website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
