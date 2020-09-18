CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of involvement in a Champaign shooting is in custody Friday.
Authorities said they took 20-year-old Champaign man Lavell Bryant into custody at 11:31 a.m. Friday, at a location in the 300 block of West Marketview Drive in Champaign. They said Bryant was involved in the shooting of a 27-year-old man.
Police said the shooting happened on Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Kenwood Road following verbal and physical altercation that happened outside of an apartment complex.
Officers were dispatched to a hospital at 9 a.m. that day, where they found the victim with two gunshot wounds. He had arrived there by personal transport.
Authorities took Bryant to the Champaign County Correctional Center, where he is awaiting future court proceedings.
The investigation into this shooting remains active. Anyone with information should contact Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for a person to share information with law enforcement privately.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is accepting tips anonymously. They can be reached by calling (217)373-8477, by visiting this link or by using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
