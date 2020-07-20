DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities arrested a man who they said possessed a gun before a shooting left two people wounded.
Authorities said two men were verbally fighting after 5 p.m. Friday at 1060 N. Clinton St. in Decatur while one of them, 22-year-old Thmylos Walker, had a small handgun on him. Police said Walker gave the gun to a 19-year-old man at the scene before the fight became physical.
According to sworn statements, the 19-year-old pushed Walker's opponent off of him. This opponent then told their friend to 'blow', meaning he wanted them to shoot. The 19-year-old then fired a gun before the opponent's friend shot back and hit him.
The 19-year-old arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. A woman at the scene was also hit and ended up in the hospital.
Police said Walker and the 19-year-old each had a handgun before Walker handed him his weapon.
Walker is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a handgun, authorities said. Records show he is currently on parole for a past felony conviction of failure to report annually.
Walker is currently held on no bond in Macon County. He's charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and violating parole.
