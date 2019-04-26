DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a Danville shooting death.
21-year-old Denzel Aldridge was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in relation to the shooting of 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson, Jr.
Police were called to the 900 block of Redden Wednesday afternoon around 1:45 for a call of a man laying in the road with a gunshot wound.
Anderson had been shot in the head.
A witness told police there was a physical altercation between several men just before Anderson was shot.
Anderson was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but died Thursday afternoon around 3.
Police had developed Aldridge as a person of interest Wednesday night.
They found him in the unit block of Lake St.
They took him in for questioning and learned Aldridge had an active IDOC warrant for his arrest due to parole violations.
Aldridge is being held at the Danville PSB on both the IDOC parole warrant and the aggravated battery with a firearm charges, and he has no bond.
He was taken into custody before the victim’s death. Any decision to amend the charges will come from the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office.
Danville Police are still looking to identify the other men who were involved in the physical altercation with Anderson.
Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.