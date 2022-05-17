DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting last week in Danville.
On May 13, police said a vehicle arrived at the hospital with a victim who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was a 47-year-old Danville man. Witnesses said they saw a gold or brown colored SUV pull up next to the victim’s Chevrolet Equinox and an occupant of the SUV began firing shots into the victim's vehicle.
This morning around 9 a.m. police took 29-year-old Tyler W. Perkins of Danville into custody after a Vermilion County warrant was issued for his arrest.
Perkins was taken into custody by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department at the Vermilion County Courthouse where Perkins was attending court on an unrelated case.
He was transported to the Danville Public Safety building where he is currently awaiting arraignment in court for a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm with a bond of $500,000.
