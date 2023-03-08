DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a dead dog that was found inside a crate on the side of the road near Forsyth in January.
WAND News first reported about this incident back when the larger breed dog with brindle coloring wearing a pink collar was found. It appeared to have been severely malnourished. The resident who found the dog called it in to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
On Jan. 24, Macon County Animal Control began an investigation into the circumstances that resulted in the dead dog being found on Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick near Forsyth.
Blankets were found on top of and near the crate, and it appeared the dog had tried to pull one inside the crate.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested a Decatur resident, 33-year-old Twyla Kitsos, for failure of owner’s duties in connection with this incident.
Kitsos was given a Notice to Appear in Criminal Court on Wednesday. No mugshot was taken.
PETA had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation Board had offered a grant of $500 to Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest.
It is unclear whether either of those rewards have been claimed. However, police said assistance from the public was crucial and made the investigation into the incident a success.
The investigation is still ongoing.
