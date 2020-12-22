DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with weekend shootings in Decatur.
On Dec. 20 at 8:11 a.m. police were called to the 1100 block of E. Hickory for shots fired. Shots were fired by three suspects in a red Jeep SUV, police said.
At 1:26 p.m. on the same day, Decatur Police were called back to the same location for a gunshot victim.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and face. He remains in critical condition.
A second 23-year-old man arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital while officers were at 1100 E. Hickory, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He said he was shot in the 1100 block of E. Hickory and had been with the man who was shot in the head.
Witnesses described three suspects arrive in a black sedan. All three suspects were armed and all three fired at the victims.
Detectives processed the scene, conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance footage.
Following that investigation, Amante T. O’Neal, 23, was arrested in relation to both incidents. O’Neal was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Macon County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Appenzeller or Det. Weddle at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217- 423-TIPS.
