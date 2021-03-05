HILLSOBRO, Ill. (WAND) - The Hillsboro police are investigating what they are calling a drug induced homicide.
On Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:10 a.m., police and ambulance were dispatched to a possible overdose at a residence on Hickory St.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded as well.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was then called to respond.
The victim, whom WAND News is choosing not to identify at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation began into the case.
Hillsboro Police Department Investigators presented the case to Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti who then filed a one count Information against James McBrain for the offense of Drug Induced Homicide. A warrant was issued for McBrain’s arrest.
McBrain was taken into custody March 4, 2021 by the United States Marshall Service at a location in Springfield. McBrain is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with a bond of $750,000.
