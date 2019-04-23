DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a double murder in Danville from 2017.
26-year-old Rafael Arevalo and 26-year-old Omar Roman were killed on September 4, 2017.
Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Harvey St. for a call of shots fired.
Both victims were found shot inside the house. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
38-year-old Nicholas Trimble of Urbana was developed as a suspect.
An arrest warrant was issued April 22, 2019.
Danville Police along with Champaign Police and members of the Department of Homeland Security and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force conducted surveillance on Trimble and took him into custody in the area of 4th St. and Kirby St. in Champaign.
Trimble is being held at the Danville Public Safety Building on charges of First Degree Murder with a bond of $10 million.