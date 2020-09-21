DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police said they have arrested a suspect in a Danville shooting and are investigating a second shooting.
The shooting that led to an arrest happened early Saturday morning. Police responded at 2:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Fowler Ave., where they said they found a 29-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound in his lower torso. He went to an area hospital for treatment and his wound is non-life-threatening.
An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Toi M. Lewis of Danville. Officers said she was found at about 3:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive. She is held at the Danville Public Safety Building and is awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on an aggravated battery with a firearm charge.
Police said they met with victims of a second shooting at about 1:44 a.m. Sunday in the OSF Emergency Room. The victims included a 23-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his arm and back and a 21-year-old Danville woman, who had a gunshot wound in her leg.
The victims said they were in the Untouchables Motorcycle Club parking lot, located in the 100 block of Commercial Street, when someone began shooting from an unknown direction. The victims got a ride to the hospital, where the shooting was reported to police.
The injuries in this shooting were also non-life-threatening. No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about these shootings should call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
