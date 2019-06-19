DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department say they've made an arrest after a shooting at the Econo Lodge on Tuesday.
Police arrested Devonta Bond, 25, on Tuesday. Bond has been preliminarily charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.
On Tuesday, officers responded to the Econo Lodge at 5170 N Wingate Drive, near Forsyth around 5:30 a.m.
According to DPD, a Missouri resident was shot in the back. His injuries could be life threatening, but police were still waiting for additional medical tests to confirm the extent of his injuries.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Bond is set to be in court at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Bond also has criminal history:
- 4 years in prison in 2012 for residential burglary
- 3 years in prison in 2013 for stealing merchandise from a store (valued less than $300)
- 6 years in prison in 2015 for being a felon having or using a firearm
- Plea deal in 2015 for stealing merchandise from a store (valued more than $300)