Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students has brought some relief to the nearby campus of Washington State University.
“I think people are relieved that there’s a little bit of momentum here,” said Matt Loveless who teaches Broadcast Journalism at Washington State. Loveless is a former anchor at WAND TV News in Decatur. “It’s mystery and hope that the police were making progress. As a journalist you go, 'I’m sure they are.' As a citizen you kind of go, 'I wonder if they’re not?' And so, just all of that put together, that was sort of the feeling the last seven weeks.”
The murders of the four students took place in mid-November. An arrest of PhD student Bryan Kohberger was made in Pennsylvania last Friday, December 30, 2022. Kohberger is a student at Washington State and worked as a teaching assistant.
Kohberger is being held without bail until a court hearing on Tuesday January 3, 2023. He is not expected to fight extradition back to Iowa.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.