CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police Department has made an arrest in a July 14, 2022, shooting death investigation, officially ruling it a Homicide.
According to police, on July 14, 2022, at approximately 5:14 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.
Upon arrival, officers located Latoya Gwin, 34, of Champaign unresponsive with a life-threatening gunshot wound and immediately rendered medical aid.
She was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Preliminary investigations indicated that Latoya Gwin was engaged in a domestic dispute with her father when a firearm was discharged, and she was struck.
Detectives assigned to the case report on September 12, investigators discovered new evidence that contradicted initial statements from involved parties, leading to an arrest.
On September 13, 2022, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office arraigned Raymond Gwin, Sr., 69, of Champaign on four counts of Murder.
Gwin Sr. remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting trial.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Champaign Police reminds citizens that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
