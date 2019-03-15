SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the murder of an 80-year-old Springfield woman.
54-year-old David Smith of Lindenwood, Illinois (formerly of Springfield) is charged with three counts of first degree murder.
He is accused of killing Donna Bricker on Jan. 6. She was found in the 700 block of Elliot.
Detectives received information Smith was living in Lindenwood and contacted the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for help getting him into custody.
He was arrested Thursday night around 7:30.
He is in custody at the Ogle County Jail on a $3 million bond.
WAND News has reached out to get his mug shot.