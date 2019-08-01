DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in 2018 was arrested Thursday.
The arrest came after an investigation into the murder of 24-year-old Springfield man Ashton Gray on Sept. 29, 2018. Decatur police detectives said they served an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Quonterace M. Dozier, who authorities arrested in Peoria.
WAND featured Gray's case in our May special report, Bloodshed.
Gray's mother Jera Gentry said she hopes to find answers about her son's death, and she hopes other families of murder victims get answers as well.
"It won't bring my Ashton back, but we'll have some answered questions," Gentry said. "I'm going to continue to pray for those friends of mine whose children's murders have not been solved. They're in a living hell."
Police said Gray was found in a yard on the night of the shooting near the 2000 block of East William Street. He died from severe internal damage after taking two gunshot wounds to his torso.
Dozier is behind bars in Peoria County Thursday.
The investigation remains ongoing, per police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217)424-2711, the DPD Investigations Division at (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)423-TIPS.