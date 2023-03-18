URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Urbana Police have arrested a teen in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Urbana boy.
Urbana Police said on Saturday, March 17 officers arrested a 14-year-old in connection shooting and killing Montrell Emery, 16.
The department said officers and detectives from the Urbana Police Department, along with officers from the Metropolitan Emergency Tactical Response Operations (METRO) SWAT Unit, executed a warrant of apprehension and two additional court-ordered search warrants in the 2400 block of Prairie Green Dr. and the 2600 block of E. Washington St.
Officers located the juvenile in the 2600 block of E. Washington. They were transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center for further legal proceedings.
UPD responded to the 2400 block of Prairie Green Dr. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Officers arrived and found Emery with a gunshot wound to the head. First aid was provided until Urbana Fire Department and ambulance services arrived to take over care and transport him to the hospital.
Urbana Police Officers and the Illinois State Police’s Crime Scene Unit investigated this incident together.
The Champaign County Coroner said Emery was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m. on March 15, 2023, at Carle hospital. According to the coroner preliminary results of the autopsy found Emery died from a gunshot wound to the head.
This death is being investigated as a homicide by the Urbana Police Department and the coroner’s office with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit.
Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.