CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department said they made an arrest in a shooting that left an 18-year-old hurt.
Police arrested Xavier Gary, 29, of Champaign in connection to a shooting on July 2. Police say, Gray shot the teen multiple time near the 900 Block of Francis Drive.
On July 7 The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office obtained a search warren for Gary for the offense of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful use of Weapon by a Felon.
On Thursday, police arrested Gary in the area of 1005 Francis Drive in Champaign without incident. Police reported finding 2 firearms.
Bond on the warrant was set at $1,000,000. Gary was also issued an arrest warrant on June 22, 2021, obtained by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, for the offense of Failure to Appear for Felony Possession/Use of a Firearm.
The investigation remains ongoing. Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
