SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Springfield bank robbery.
On Aug. 14 at 10:22 a.m., Springfield Police were called to Financial Partners Credit Union, 940 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Employees said a masked male entered the bank with a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect left with multiple cash drawers containing an undisclosed amount of money. A witness reported seeing a black vehicle with no front plate fleeing the alleyway behind the bank soon after the robbery.
Detectives used the Flock system (license plate readers) to identify and further investigate the suspect vehicle.
On August 15, detectives arrested Mark A. Patterson, 55, of Springfield at the Lincoln Lodge Hotel, 304 N. Dirksen Parkway.
A gun and money were recovered when Patterson was arrested.
Patterson was arrested for financial institution robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and theft of property.
He is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.
