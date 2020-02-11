SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Police have made an arrest in a recent hit-and-run case that left a woman in critical condition.
The Springfield Police Department arrested Jaqala R. Grant on Monday.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Gregory Court on Jan. 31 for the report of a 26-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle. Police say the suspect and victim were arguing, before the suspect pulled up their vehicle and backup and hit the vicitm.
The victim was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital for life-threatening injuries. She suffered from several broken bones.
Grant is preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, aggravated reckless driving and failure to report an accident.