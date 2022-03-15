SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect has been arrested in connection to a Monday shooting.
Police said at about 1:10 p.m., they responded to Roadrunner Court and Chickadee Court. A male victim was found to have an upper body gunshot wound. He died at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Valencia E. Phillips, 22, of Springfield was arrested at about 2 p.m. Monday. She faces preliminary charges of first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Formal charges are forthcoming from the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
