SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -After further investigation, police make arrest in recent Springfield homicide case.
Police arrested Clinton Shores, 28, on March 18 for the homicide of Daniel Kinney.
Shores was charged on four counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery, and armed habitual criminal.
According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Daniel Kinney was shot and killed Monday night at a residence in the 900 block of E. Griffiths Ave.
Kinney was discovered on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shores currently remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.
Wright stated, "the Springfield Police Department's tireless investigation led to these charges, and I am grateful for their continued efforts in the fight against gun violence in our community."
If convicted, Shores faces up to life in prison.
The public is reminded that criminal charges are only allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
