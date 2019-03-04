SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of involvement in three armed robberies.
Springfield man Christian E. Gaines, 20, faces charges in connection to three robberies. Police say they happened at the following dates and times:
- 11/10/2018 – Fas Mart, 1645 Wabash Ave., Jerome
- 2/17/2019 – Huck’s, 2801 Lindbergh Ave., Springfield
- 2/22/2019 – Famous Liquors, 1540 Wabash Ave., Springfield
Gaines faces similar charges in Morgan County, officers say, and is in custody there. His bond in Sangamon County is $250,000.