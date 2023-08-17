CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a juvenile suspected of shooting someone at Domino's in Charleston.
Eastern Illinois University confirmed that a shooting occurred at a Domino's Pizza on Lincoln Avenue across from the university on Tuesday.
Around 3 p.m., the Charleston Police Department responded to the Domino's Pizza on Lincoln to investigate a report of a male subject that had been shot in the arm. CPD said that their investigation determined the incident was isolated and stemmed from an argument between two male acquaintances.
Charleston Police said Thursday they have obtained an arrest warrant for a juvenile who is wanted for the shooting.
Due to the suspect being a juvenile, a name will not be released. However, CPD said they are working with the juvenile's family for a peaceful surrender.
