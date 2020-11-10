DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police have identified the second man wanted for a Nov. 1 shooting on East Hickory Street as Leon A. King.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the 28-year-old King on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Last week, police issued a warrant for Dale Fleming, also 28, on the same charge.
On Nov. 1, officers officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hickory Street at 1:14 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they were told that a 27-year-old man arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Multiple cartridge casings were found on the front porch on a home in the block. Police obtained a search warrant for the home and recovered suspected cocaine, ammunition and more casings.
Police say King and Fleming should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the shootings itself is encouraged to call the Decatur police detective bureau at 217-424-2734.
Those wishing to submit an anonymous tip can call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS).
