DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Two men were arrested and face multiple charges after police raided a home where an early January shooting took place.
According to a sworn affidavit, members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday night in the 200 block of East Olive Street.
Police said individuals inside the residence have been identified by Decatur police as subjects involved or associated with a group known as "Jumpout."
The affidavit said members of the group have been suspects in recent shootings in Decatur and are known to possess weapons.
Ten occupants were found inside of the house, the affidavit said, including 20-year-old Bryan C. McGee and 18-year-old Tamajhe I. Adams.
Police said McGee was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that the Springfield Police Department reported stolen in December. McGee told police that he found the weapon in an alley off of North Edward Street on Jan. 14.
A second loaded firearm was found in the kitchen sink, the affidavit said.
Officers also found a clear plastic bag containing five individually packed bags of field-tested positive cocaine in a bedroom that Adams was in. The cocaine weighed about .6 grams, according to the affidavit.
McGee faces preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of stolen firearm and no valid FOID card. Adams faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Both men were held in the Macon County Jail Thursday on $250,000 bond.
On Jan. 9. police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the East Olive Street home. A man who sustained life-threatening injuries was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, and shell casings were found in the street.