CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a suspect for theft of lawn equipment and a trailer over the weekend. Two others are still on the run.
Police say on Aug. 18, they were called to the 1300 block of Montgomery Drive for the report of a theft. The investigation lead them to three suspects.
The victim told police that his lawn equipment and trailer were stolen from his property during the overnight hours.
Officers collected surveillance video from nearby businesses and were able to identify one of the three suspects.
The video showed 22-year-old Tabatha L. Munds and a suspect vehicle, which police believe Munds was driving. In the vehicle were two male suspects when the trailer and equipment was stolen.
The two males that are involved have not been arrested.
Munds was arrested and is facing theft charges.