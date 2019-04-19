JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were arrested after unlawfully taking a total of 114 bass, conservation police said.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said it happened in Jackson County.
Officers got tips that three people were fishing Burning Star Fish and Wildlife Area.
They drove around, but were not able to find the people.
The officers drove to a nearby private lake and found people fishing. The landowner said the people did not have permission to fish the lake. T
Three people were cited for fishing without consent of landowner and unlawful take of 76 largemouth bass.
The officers then conducted a follow up investigation, which they said revealed another person who took 38 largemouth bass from the Burning Star property.
The person was cited for unlawful take of 38 bass.
They were all issued various warnings and face potential civil charges for the restitution of the fish.
The value of the bass is $456 according to statute.