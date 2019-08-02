SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested for two separate shootings investigation in Springfield.
According to Springfield police, the shootings took place on July 15 in the 2900 block of East South Grand and on July 29 in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania. Police arrested Tanner Minnick, 20, for the July 29 shooting and arrested Edward Gaddis, 22, for the July 15 shooting.
The Springfield Police Department's Street Crimes Unit was able to locate and stop a white vehicle in the 2000 block of West Washington that had Minnick and Gaddis as the occupants in the car.
In the car police located a loaded firearm with a laser sight.
Both suspects were arrested and admitted their involvement in the shootings. They were both booked into the Sangamon County Jail.
Minnick was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Gaddis was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member.