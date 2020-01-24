SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit arrested two suspects in possession of crack cocaine.
Officers say they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of North Daniels Avenue. The SCSO Drug Interdiction and Response Team completed multiple buys of crack cocaine from the resident of the home, William T. Blair.
The home, police learned, had extensive security set up at the home and Blair was armed. He also had a female in the home with him.
Blair and the female, Corvette Westerfield, 27, were both taken into custody without incident.
Blair faces charged of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Westfield is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
DIRT found around 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $4,500 in cash.