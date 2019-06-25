SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they've arrested a suspect for a stabbing death on Sunday.
Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 2000 block of South 1st Street on Sunday around 11:40 p.m.m for the report of a stabbing.
The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died from their injuries. At this time the identification was not released by the Sangamon County Coroner's office.
Witnesses told police three suspects entered the residence and confronted the victim over a theft of $100. One of the suspects stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the residence.
Police were able to arrest 39-year-old Cody Weller after collecting evidence and viewing video surveillance in the area.
Weller was booked on preliminary charges in the Sangamon County Jail.