CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were arrested in Champaign for drug and weapons offenses, including a 15-year-old who police said is connected to two shootings.
The Street Crimes Task Force, Champaign Police, and the Champaign Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), served a search warrant in the 1200 block of West Bradley Ave. early Thursday morning.
Guns and drugs were seized during the arrest.
A 15-year-old Urbana boy was arrested. Police said he is connected to a Feb. 3 shooting in the 1200 block of West Beardsley Ave. and a Feb. 16 shooting in the 1200 block of Northwood Dr.
A 16-year-old Champaign boy was arrested on a Warrant of Apprehension. Police also believe he is connected to an Armed Robbery and Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon from a Feb. 9 incident in Urbana.
The juveniles were taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where they are awaiting court proceedings.
Two adults were also arrested.
20-year-old Marcus Batts of Urbana is currently on parole. He was arrested for Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Residential Burglary in which a firearm was stolen and recovered during the search warrant. He was taken to the Champaign County Jail and is awaiting court proceedings.
21-year-old Donnie Caldwell of Champaign is also currently on parole. He was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm stemming from a Nov. 18, 2018 N. Hickory St. shooting, a Department of Corrections Warrant, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was taken to the Champaign County Jail and is awaiting court proceedings.
The investigations into recent shootings remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police.