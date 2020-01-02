SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has been arrested after a mobile home fire in Springfield that sent one person to the hospital.
Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said crews responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the Park Ridge Mobile Home Community in the 1700 block of North Grand. Units arrived and found a fire in the interior of a mobile home.
They had the fire under control about five minutes after their arrival.
Chief Reyne told WAND-TV on Friday that one person was arrested and the fire is no longer under investigation. He said the fire was intentionally set.
Two occupants were displaced and a 56-year-old female victim, who responders first treated at the scene, went by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening burns to her face. She has since been released.
The suspect was identified as Shane Wallace, 48, police say he is the victim's boyfriend. Police say Wallace fled the scene prior to officers arrival to the fire.
Police say Wallace made threats to end the victim's life before leaving and opened a gas valve to the home that was not connected to anything. The victim unknowingly lit a cigarette, which caused the fire.
Wallace was located a short time later and arrested for aggravated arson. He was booked in the Sangamon County Jail.
The mobile home took heavy damage.