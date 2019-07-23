TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police took four people into custody in Taylorville after in a drug bust.
Monday night around 8 p.m. members of the Taylorville Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group executed a state authorized search warrant at a home in the 600 block of S. Arlington, the home of William Scott Single.
The search warrant was a result of a drug investigation.
Police said they found contraband and methamphetamine in the home.
50-year-old Single, 50 was taken into custody. He was charged with unlawful use of a residence in response to methamphetamine delivery.
Also, taken into custody were, Nicholas Dyer, 42, of Taylorville for methamphetamine delivery, James Assad Jr., 21, of Taylorville for a valid Christian County warrant, and Tracy Stevens, 22, of Decatur for methamphetamine delivery.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be coming.